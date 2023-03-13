Football: Man City era will be judged on whether I win Champions League – Guardiola

LONDON – Pep Guardiola conceded that performance in the Champions League will define his tenure at Manchester City, even if he doesn’t necessarily agree with that metric.

The Spaniard won the competition twice with Barcelona, but his last success came over 10 years go in 2011.

He didn’t reach the final during his 2013-2016 tenure at Bayern Munich, and since joining City in 2016, his best result in the competition is a final appearance in 2021, where they lost to Chelsea in the final.

Widely considered a coaching great, Guardiola’s lack of recent success in club football’s premier competition has often been a stick to beat him with.

The Citizens’ latest quest to win their maiden Champions League crown continues on Wednesday, when they take on German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at the Etihad in a last-16, second-leg tie with the score finely poised at 1-1.

Asked on Monday if success in the Champions League would define his stint in Manchester, Guardiola, who has won nine major trophies in England, said: “Yes (for the public opinion). That doesn’t mean I agree, but absolutely, we’ll be judged for that competition.

“My first Champions League game here, they say are you here to win the Champions League?

“If I was manager for Real Madrid I understand, but as much as we go through won’t change it.”

His vice-captain Kevin de Bruyne, when asked if he was sick of being quizzed about nouveau riche City’s failure to get over their hump in the competition, was philosophical.

He said: “If you care about the noise, we’ve not won it but we’ve done really well. People base everything on only winning. There’s a lot of circumstances, the Madrid game (in 2022), Tottenham (in 2019), we deserved to go through.

“Moments in games, these things happen. I want to win it, but I know as long as we don’t, I’ll get the same questions. If people judge you on that, we just try and win the games, be the best version we can be.”

But he pushed back on the notion that finally winning club football’s biggest prize would immortalise this City’s team as the club’s greatest.

Said the Belgian playmaker: “No. I don’t see it that way. If we just win the Champions League and nothing else, you can call (us) the best in Europe, but I don’t know. What are the criteria for being the best team in the league?”