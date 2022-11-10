Football: Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs crash out of League Cup

MANCHESTER – Manchester City increased the pressure on Graham Potter with a 2-0 win over Chelsea to progress to the last 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday as Arsenal and Tottenham crashed out.

The Gunners were beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton, while Spurs laboured to a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest despite starting Harry Kane.

Holders Liverpool also survived a scare as they needed penalties to see off League One Derby after a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

City won the battle of two much-changed sides at the Etihad as two goals in five second-half minutes from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez put Pep Guardiola’s men through to the next round.

Mahrez curled in a brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box to break the deadlock after a tight first 45 minutes.

Alvarez then made the most of another chance to start ahead of Erling Haaland by tapping in his third goal in as many games at the back post after Mahrez had been denied.

“Julian is an exceptional player,” said Guardiola. “Of course he has to fight against maybe the best striker in the world, Erling, but Julian is showing the many things he can do.”

Arsenal are keeping City off the top of the Premier League, but will not be adding their first League Cup since 1993 after Brighton continued their impressive turnaround under Roberto De Zerbi.

Eddie Nketiah’s fine finish put the hosts ahead at the Emirates but a slip from goalkeeper Karl Hein on his Arsenal debut gave Danny Welbeck the chance to level from the penalty spot against his old club.

Kaoru Mitoma’s powerful finish turned the tie around before Tariq Lamptey slotted home 19 minutes from time.

“We are out, it is already done, and now we have to concentrate on the Premier League, which is the priority,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

England manager Gareth Southgate may have been dismayed by the sight of Kane starting at the City Ground the night before he names his World Cup squad.

The England captain did finally get a rest for the final half-hour, but only as Antonio Conte seemingly threw in the towel with his side 2-0 down.