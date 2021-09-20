Football: Malaysia Cup star Mat Noh dies at 67

Mohamed Noh Hussein was a household name to many Singaporeans in the 1970s.
In this photo from 1978, Mat Noh (left) struggled to hold back his tears in the 1978 Malaysia Cup football final at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.
SINGAPORE - Former national footballer Mohamed Noh Hussein died on Monday (Sept 20) morning.

The 67-year-old former winger, who was a household name to many Singaporeans in the 1970s, had suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning. He was understood to be in critical condition at Sengkang General Hospital.

A member of Singapore's famed 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning side, "Mat Noh" became a reluctant poster boy for the team owing to his good looks - his grandmother was Japanese - as well as his dribbling ability and skill.

He married local singing star Rahimah Rahim but the pair divorced in 1988 after 11 years.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Rahimah wrote that her former husband has returned to God. "May he be placed among the righteous," she added.

After Singapore were thrashed 4-0 by Selangor in the Malaysia Cup final in 1981, the quiet star walked away from football.

In various media reports since, he is said to have become a deeply religious man after his retirement.

