Football: Malaysia Cup star Mat Noh dies at 67

SINGAPORE - Former national footballer Mohamed Noh Hussein died on Monday (Sept 20) morning.

The 67-year-old former winger, who was a household name to many Singaporeans in the 1970s, had suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning. He was understood to be in critical condition at Sengkang General Hospital.

A member of Singapore's famed 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning side, "Mat Noh" became a reluctant poster boy for the team owing to his good looks - his grandmother was Japanese - as well as his dribbling ability and skill.

He married local singing star Rahimah Rahim but the pair divorced in 1988 after 11 years.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Rahimah wrote that her former husband has returned to God. "May he be placed among the righteous," she added.

After Singapore were thrashed 4-0 by Selangor in the Malaysia Cup final in 1981, the quiet star walked away from football.

In various media reports since, he is said to have become a deeply religious man after his retirement.