Football-mad Ivorians gear up to host African Cup of Nations

ABIDJAN – White balloons bid fans “Akwaba” or “Welcome” in the local Akan language, team shirts are selling like hot cakes at the markets and the national side’s colours already adorn adverts in the streets.

In football-mad Ivory Coast, excitement has reached fever pitch ahead of the African Cup of Nations kick-off on Jan 13.

It has been 40 years since the West African country last hosted the competition and its success is a top priority for its leaders, who hope to showcase how far Ivory Coast has come.

Malian, Senegalese and Ivorian traders at Cocody market in central Abidjan are fervently convinced their side have what it takes to grasp victory.

“Ivory Coast will beat Mali in the final!” said one. “No way, it’ll be Senegal,” retorted another.

Even the likely traffic chaos on match days during the month-long competition cannot dampen the enthusiasm in the already congested Ivorian economic capital.

“It’ll be a crazy atmosphere because everyone knows Ivory Coast, a country of joy and happiness,” said Lassina Kanta, who is hoping to see the opening match between Guinea-Bissau and the host nation, who were winners in 1992 and 2015.

Apart from Abidjan which boasts two stadiums, matches will be held in the capital Yamoussoukro.

“I’ve never had the chance to see an African Cup of Nations. I’m a happy man today. I won’t miss a match at the stadium,” mechanic Oumar Doumbia in Bouake vowed.

The Ivorian government has invested US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) to try to ensure the competition goes without a hitch.

Six stadiums have either been built or renovated. Bridges, roads, hotels and accommodation for the players have all gone up in the last few years.

“Let’s mobilise to make this Afcon a big celebration of youth, of Ivorian hospitality and African brotherliness,” President Alassane Ouattara said in his New Year’s address.