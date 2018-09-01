Football: Lyon's Dutch player Memphis Depay's house broken into during match, possessions worth $2.4m stolen

LYON (AFP) - Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay had his house burgled during Friday's (Aug 31) Ligue 1 home defeat by Nice, with the thieves reportedly getting away with a massive €1.5 million (S$2.4 million) haul.

Lyon police said it was too early to say exactly what the 23-year-old had lost during the break in but he is known to have a big collection of watches, jewellery and cars.

Depay had a quiet night on the pitch, as Lyon went down 1-0 at home to Nice a day after his club were also drawn to play against hot favourites Manchester City in the Champions League group phase.