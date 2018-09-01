Football: Lyon's Dutch player Memphis Depay's house broken into during match, possessions worth $2.4m stolen

Lyon police said it was too early to say exactly what Memphis Depay had lost during the break in but he is known to have a big collection of watches, jewellery and cars.
Lyon police said it was too early to say exactly what Memphis Depay had lost during the break in but he is known to have a big collection of watches, jewellery and cars.PHOTO: AFP
Published
50 min ago

LYON (AFP) - Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay had his house burgled during Friday's (Aug 31) Ligue 1 home defeat by Nice, with the thieves reportedly getting away with a massive €1.5 million (S$2.4 million) haul.

Lyon police said it was too early to say exactly what the 23-year-old had lost during the break in but he is known to have a big collection of watches, jewellery and cars.

Depay had a quiet night on the pitch, as Lyon went down 1-0 at home to Nice a day after his club were also drawn to play against hot favourites Manchester City in the Champions League group phase.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!