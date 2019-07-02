Football: Luuk de Jong joins Sevilla from PSV

THE HAGUE (XINHUA) - PSV reached an agreement with Sevilla over the transfer of 28-year-old Luuk de Jong to Spain on Monday (July 1).

De Jong signed a contract for four seasons at the La Liga club. The transfer fee is around 15 million euros (S$22.9 million), including bonuses.

The top scorer of the 2018/19 Eredivisie season will leave PSV after five successful years. The striker joined PSV from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2014. He previously played for FC Twente.

De Jong clinched three Dutch league titles with PSV, won the Dutch Super Cup twice and scored a total of 112 goals.

"I had a great time in my years at PSV, winning three Eredivisie titles," said De Jong on the PSV website.

"Winning silverware is always a target as an athlete. As I loved life in Eindhoven, I would only make a move if the conditions are perfect. Sevilla meet my expectations, a great club in a top league."

Last Friday (June 28), PSV spent 12 million euros for Armindo Tue Na Bangna, commonly known as Bruma. The Portuguese winger joined PSV from RB Leipzig and signed a contract for five years in Eindhoven.