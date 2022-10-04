Football: Local clubs told to cease jackpot operations by end of October

Out of the eight current SPL clubs, five run jackpot operations. PHOTO: ST FILE
Sazali Abdul Aziz
Correspondent
Updated
Published
15 min ago
SINGAPORE - Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs have been told to shutter jackpot operations by the end of October.

Clubs were informed on Sept 15 of the move, which comes as the SPL heads towards privatisation which will take place in 2023.

