Football: Liverpool's Salah voted England's Footballer of the Year to become double winner

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been voted Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA), completing a sweep of England's individual prizes.

He was chosen as player of the year by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) after an outstanding season in which he has scored 43 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is the first African player to win the prestigious award.

Last month, he was named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year.

Salah has helped Liverpool, who are third in the English Premier League, into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 10 years.

The Merseyside club face Roma in the second leg in the Italian capital on Wednesday (May 2) and lead 5-2 from the opening game at Anfield in which Salah scored twice and set up two other goals.

He will head to the World Cup in Russia to play for Egypt who have been drawn with the hosts, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.

The inaugural FWA Women's Footballer of the Year Award was won by Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby, who was also crowned PFA Women's Player of the Year last month.