Football: Liverpool won't make the mistake of underestimating Villarreal, says Klopp

LIVERPOOL (REUTERS, AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday (April 26) that Juventus and Bayern Munich may have underestimated Villarreal but his team will not make the same mistake when the two sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Villarreal have been the surprise package in this season's competition, having beaten European giants Juve and Bayern in the knockout stages to reach their first Champions League semi-final in 16 years.

"There might have been a slight advantage (for Villarreal) where Juve or Bayern might have underestimated them but that won't happen with us. They want to be part of the final but it's the same importance for us," Klopp told reporters ahead of the game at Anfield.

"It's special. It's crazy - a massive game. So many coaches, players work their socks off their whole lives and don't get close to this. We have to cherish it and enjoy it."

The German lavished praise on counterpart Unai Emery, calling him a "world-class coach" whose team are adept at dealing with different game situations.

"We have properly analysed Villarreal. I have proper respect for Unai and them. I watched them properly and wow! Impressive.

"He is a detail-obsessed manager. Different ways to press and react to different results."

Liverpool last featured in this stage of the competition three years ago, against Barcelona, and Klopp said that home support, which helped them turn around a 3-0 deficit from the first leg in 2019, would be crucial.

"We need a similar atmosphere and a big performance. I need to be on top of my game, so do the boys, that is fine. If a semi-final in this competition would be easy, something would be really wrong. I can't wait for it, to be honest," he said.

"There are moments when we will suffer and I know that. We don't need to get nervous but we can make them suffer too."

Suffer they will if Dani Parejo is to be believed after the Villarreal captain said his team are convinced they can spring another surprise and beat Liverpool to reach the final.

The Yellow Submarines sit seventh in La Liga but have a knack for upsetting Europe's biggest teams, after also prevailing against Arsenal and Manchester United to win the Europa League last year.

"We have complete confidence," said Parejo in Tuesday's press conference.

"On the basis of the teams we have beaten, not only this year, but also last year in the Europa League, and now the journey we have had in this Champions League.

"We are calm and we look at the group we have - we have good individuals but our greatest strength is the team.

"Knocking out Juventus and Bayern was very important for us because it showed we can reach a level where we can compete with these teams."