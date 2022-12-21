Football: Liverpool v City never boring, says Reds assistant Lijnders

LONDON – The World Cup final had just ended, but two of English football’s giants are already preparing to battle it out in the League Cup fourth round on Thursday, albeit without many of their stars from Qatar.

Manchester City beat Chelsea to advance to this stage, while Liverpool needed to go to a penalty shoot-out before they saw off Derby County in the third round.

There is a stark contrast, with Pep Guardiola’s side – winners of this competition between 2018 and 2021 – defeating a fellow top side in the Premier League while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds had to toil to get past League One’s Derby.

But Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, on media duty on Wednesday in place of Klopp, is not fazed and said that he had urged his players to go all out on Thursday.

“It’s never a boring game against City. Both teams will put on a top game for sure,” he said.

“We need to be 100 per cent concentrated against them and efficient when we have the ball. Whoever plays, they will make it a top show.”

He also hinted that Liverpool’s young players will get a chance against Guardiola’s men.

“If the World Cup proved one thing it is that you need your whole squad. When we play League Cup, it is always during a busy schedule. It is a perfect moment to use a full squad,” he said.

“Age is just a number. We still believe we need to give our talents chance because we believe in them.”

Liverpool’s shoot-out win over Derby was the third of four straight wins before the World Cup break, so momentum could be lost following the global showpiece in Qatar, making their task harder.

During the month-long tournament, the Reds competed in the Dubai Super Cup, losing 3-1 to Lyon before defeating AC Milan 4-1, although they lost both penalty shoot-outs for an extra point at the end of those matches.

Liverpool, the League Cup holders, will be without the injured Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz, who suffered a setback in his recovery from knee injury earlier in December and needed to undergo surgery.

Some of the Reds’ World Cup stars – Brazil’s Alisson Becker and Englishmen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson – were back in training but are unlikely to play a major part on Thursday.

The two teams head into the match having met twice already this season, with City losing in the Community Shield and also at Anfield.

However, Guardiola did not want to look at recent form and insisted on Wednesday that both his team and Liverpool have quality players who can make a difference.

“Enjoy the games with incredible players on both sides. Always has been this way,” he said.