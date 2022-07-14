Football: Liverpool, Standard Chartered extend partnership till 2027

SINGAPORE - Liverpool and Standard Chartered extended their partnership for four years till 2027, both parties announced on Thursday (July 14).

The bank has been the main team sponsor since 2010 and the agreement includes the sponsorship of LFC Women, who will return to the top-tier Women's Super League next season.

Billy Hogan, the Reds' chief executive, said: "Our partnership has been able to thrive because of our shared values and we look forward to continuing to work together to help and support our communities and supporters around the world."

Group chief executive of Standard Chartered Bill Winters added: "Liverpool has been a true partner and, as one of the world's best-known football clubs, we are proud to be associated with them."

The partnership has also supported some of the bank's sustainability and community investment programmes, raising over £500,000 (S$830,000) to tackle avoidable blindness and help young people, especially girls, learn new skills.

The bank has also worked closely with the LFC Foundation to empower young adults through its Futuremakers Initiative and has provided hundreds of matchday tickets to local residents to cheer on the Reds.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at the National Stadium on Friday for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.