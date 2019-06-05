Football: Liverpool say Sturridge, Moreno to leave the club

LONDON (DPA) - European champions Liverpool said on Tuesday (June 4) that Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will leave the club once their contracts expire this summer.

Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances after joining from Chelsea in January 2013, but has struggled with injuries and was unable to maintain a first-team place in the past two seasons.

Left-back Moreno made 141 appearances, having joined from Sevilla in the summer of 2014.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised both players for their impact on and off the pitch.

"Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think," Klopp told the club's website.

"He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important."

Moreno was a regular in the side until the arrival of Andy Robertson last season.

"Alberto is a person whose personality is reflected in how he plays, full of life, full of energy, always positive, an unbelievable character who is always willing to give all of himself for the team," he said.

"We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible: Guys, you leave as European champions."