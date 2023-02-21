Football: Liverpool owner Henry denies club is for sale

LONDON - Liverpool owner John Henry has denied that the English Premier League giants are up for sale despite seeking fresh investment in the club.

Henry’s Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had said in November that it would “consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club”.

That sparked speculation that the Reds were on the market alongside rivals Manchester United.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts,” Henry told the Boston Sports Journal in an interview published online on Monday.

“We merely formalised an ongoing process. Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

“Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?“

FSG – which also owns baseball giants the Boston Red Sox – paid £300 million (S$482.28 million) for Liverpool 13 years ago, after fellow Americans Tom Hicks and George Gillett left the club on the brink of administration.

Under its ownership, Liverpool have been restored to the top of the English and European game – winning the 2019 Champions League and lifting the club’s first Premier League crown for 30 years in 2020.

Forbes now values Liverpool at around US$4.45 billion (S$5.95 billion).

However, FSG has been criticised by fans for a lack of investment in new players this season.

Liverpool sit eighth in the Premier League, 19 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and are already out of both domestic Cup competitions.