Football: Liverpool keeper Alisson injured in opening game of the season

LIVERPOOL, England (REUTERS) - Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker was injured and substituted during the first half of the Premier League season opener against promoted Norwich City on Friday (Aug 9).

With Liverpool 3-0 ahead in the 36th minute at Anfield, Becker slipped as he was playing the ball out and went down, holding his calf, calling for medical attention.

A stretcher was brought out for the keeper but he was able to leave the field with the help of support staff.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who signed for Liverpool on a free transfer on Monday, came on to make his debut.