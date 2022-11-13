Football: Liverpool Gets Takeover Interest From Billionaire Ambani, Mirror Reports

NEW YORK – Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has expressed interest in buying English Premier League club Liverpool, The Mirror reported, without saying where it got the information.

The Reliance Industries chairman faces competition from other parties from the Middle East and the United States, the newspaper said, adding that current owners Fenway Sports Group have been swamped with tentative offers.

Fenway Sports is willing to sell for £4 billion (S$5.49 billion), the Mirror said. Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team, and also helped set up football’s Indian Super League.

Fenway is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to gauge buyer interest in the Premier League club it took over for about £300 million in 2010.

GlobalData analyst Conrad Wiacek estimated that Liverpool could fetch more than US$5 billion. BLOOMBERG