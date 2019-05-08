Football: Liverpool fans in Singapore and around the world in awe after improbable comeback

SINGAPORE - Liverpool fans in Singapore, like their counterparts around the world, were left breathless and in awe after the Reds' stunning comeback against Barcelona in Tuesday's (May 7) Champions League semi-final.

For civil servant Rudie Imran Masih, 42, the 4-0 win at Anfield was a collective effort.

"(Goalkeeper) Alisson was a wall, but the whole team was awesome," he said. "Their fitness levels were unbelievable, their pressing was relentless, and they didn't allow Barca to get into their passing rhythm. Everyone played out of their skins."

Philippe Aw, Singapore's under-15 football team head coach, described the result as "unbelieveable and amazing". A Reds supporter since 1983, he said Barca's left-back Jordi Alba was at fault for the first two goals and the timing of them (in the seventh and 54th minute) were psychological blows for the Spanish side.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also chimed in to express his admiration for the Merseyside club. He posted on Facebook: "It's really a lesson for life isn't it? Just keep going and never give up. Teamwork. Heart. Resilience. And sometimes it just works out."

Some local restaurants were also swept up in the celebrations. Springleaf Prata Place and Casuarina Curry both offered free pratas at their outlets to customers who showed up on Wednesday (May 8) in a Liverpool jersey.

International sports stars and Liverpool supporters were equally thrilled. Former women's world No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki tweeted: ‏Wow!!!!! No words!!! What a game!!!! Incredible!!! #ynwa" while American basketball great LeBron James wrote on Twitter: "AMAZING NIGHT FOR THE REDS. WOW #YNWA".

For former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, this was a match to remember. He told BT Sport: "When you talk about the great nights, this is the best ever. It's absolutely incredible.

"Before the game, we were talking about all the superlatives we have for Messi. We can run out of superlatives for Liverpool. It was deserved as well and that's the best thing about it.

"I'm so proud and so delighted to be part of Liverpool. Everything about Liverpool was brilliant."

Liverpool will face either fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur or Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam in the final on June 1 in Madrid.

Aw said the five-time European champions will be favourites. He added: "First as a fan, and also as a coach, I think they can go all the way.

"To overturn a 3-0 deficit against a team like Barcelona will give them confidence to do it."