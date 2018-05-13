Football: Liverpool clinch final Champions League spot, Swansea relegated

LONDON - It is not over till it is over in one of Europe's most competitive top-flight football leagues.

On the final day of this season's English Premier League on Sunday (May 13), Liverpool made sure that they would be playing in next term's Champions League by finishing fourth after a 4-0 win over Brighton. The Reds finished with 75 points.

Tottenham took third after their 5-4 victory over Leicester. The Spurs finished two points ahead of Liverpool.

Chelsea finished in fifth and will be playing in the Europa League instead. The Blues lost 0-3 at Newcastle and finished with 70 points.

At the bottom half of the table, Swansea became the third team to be relegated, joining West Bromwich Albion and Stoke in playing in the Championship next season. Swansea lost 1-2 to Stoke.

Champions Manchester City, meanwhile, managed to hit 100 points following their last minute 1-0 win at Southampton.

Joining City, Liverpool and Spurs in the Champions League next season are second-placed Manchester United, who beat Watford 1-0 and finished with 81 points.