Football: Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1 to return to top of Premier League

SOUTHAMPTON, United States (AFP) - Liverpool needed more late goals to move top of the Premier League once more as Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson struck in the final 10 minutes to earn a 3-1 victory at Southampton on Friday (April 5).

Jurgen Klopp's men had to come from behind at St. Mary's after Shane Long's early opener, but Naby Keita's first goal for the club brought the visitors level before Salah and Henderson's strikes took Liverpool two points clear of Manchester City, who still have a