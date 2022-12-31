Football: Liverpool beat Leicester thanks to two Faes own goals at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 but only after two calamitous own goals from visiting defender Wout Faes in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday.

The Belgian centre back miscued a clearance in the 38th minute to hand Liverpool the equaliser, after Leicester took a surprise fourth minute lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and then put the ball into his net again on the stroke of halftime.

Liverpool, who stay sixth but move within a point of fifth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played a game more, will consider themselves lucky after a stuttering performance with both clubs guilty of missing good chances.

Leicester remain 13th, four points above the relegation zone, after they lost a 10th league game of the season.

Leicester grabbed the lead as the home defence was caught out by a long clearance from goalkeeper Danny Ward, followed by two quick touches that put Dewsbury-Hall away on goal.

He ran almost half the length of the pitch, outpacing the Liverpool defence, to score.

Leicester looked good value for their advantage until Faes’ miscued clearance of a ball into the box from Trent Alexander Arnold looped up over Ward into the back of the Leicester net from a tight angle.

Faes was under no pressure as he attempted to hack the ball clear, giving away a cheap, although unfortunate, equaliser.

He was also unlucky with Liverpool’s second seven minutes later, chasing back as Darwin Nunez’s chipped effort hit the Leicester post and rebounded back into play, hitting the onrushing Faes on the knee and going into the net.