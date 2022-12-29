Football: Liverpool are in chasing mood, says Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a warning to his Premier League rivals that his team are ready to pounce, as they prepare to host Leicester City on Friday.

The Reds returned from the World Cup break with a 3-1 league win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, while Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes lost 3-0 at home to a high-flying Newcastle United side.

Despite three straight Premier League wins, Liverpool are still in sixth place in the standings, but Tottenham Hotspur’s draw with Brentford means they are now just five points behind the fourth-placed Spurs (30), who have played a game more.

Klopp knows that momentum is key and he believes his team are not out of the running for the Champions League spots yet.

“We are in the chasing mood. We have to be very uncomfortable to be everyone who faces us,” he said on Thursday.

“Aston Villa was super intense, I loved the start, was really different to a lot of games we played this season. We need it again.

“With the break we have had, we feel really fresh. But we were also pretty busy in the break. We worked a lot on these kind of things, the solution sometimes you have to work a bit longer to find a way.

“We are really excited to go again.”

On Leicester, the Liverpool boss said that he expects a tough game as the Foxes will be seeking a reaction following their loss to Newcastle.

“They could change their system which makes it more difficult. But we have to push through what we want to do – it’s been a long time since we played at home,” Klopp said.