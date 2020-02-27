Football: Liverpool announce $75.6 million pre-tax profit for last season

LONDON (REUTERS) - Premier League leaders Liverpool announced on Thursday (Feb 27) a pre-tax profit of £42 million (S$75.6 million) and increased turnover of £533 million for last season's Champions League-winning campaign.

The club, who also finished as Premier League runners-up, said turnover rose by £78 million for the year ended May 31, 2019, and that it had invested a club record £223 million in players.

Liverpool signed goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri during the accounting period and offered new deals to 11 players, including Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Media, commercial and match revenue all increased as a result of the club winning their sixth European Cup in the same season that a new Champions League broadcasting deal commenced.

Media revenue rose by £41 million to £261 million, commercial revenue was up £34 million to £188 million, and match revenue climbed £3.5 million to £84 million.

"What we're seeing is sustained growth across all areas of the club, which is aligned to the recent performance on the pitch," chief operating officer Andy Hughes said in a statement.

Liverpool invested £50 million in a new training facility in Kirkby and signed nine new commercial partnerships during the period. They also plan to expand their stadium capacity by rebuilding the Anfield Road stand.

"The cost of football, however, does continue to rise in transfers and associated fees but what's critical for us is the consistency of our financial position, enabling us to live within our means and continue to run a sustainable football club," Hughes added.

"This sustained period of solid growth is testament to our ownership, Fenway Sport Group, who continue to support the club's ambitions and continue to reinvest revenues."

Liverpool lead the Premier League table by 22 points and are 12 points away from winning their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

The Merseyside club are 38 points above fifth-placed Manchester United who reported on Tuesday a 19 per cent fall in revenue and 31 per cent fall in core earnings for the second quarter, due mainly to their absence from the Champions League.