Football: Lions to play 4 friendlies, go on overseas training camp to get ready for AFF Suzuki Cup

The Singapore national football team will play four friendlies in the next two Fifa international windows as part of preparations for the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup, which begins on Nov 9.

The Lions, under interim national coach Fandi Ahmad, face Mauritius on Sept 7, Fiji on Sept 11 and Mongolia on Oct 12 at Bishan Stadium, the Football Association of Singapore said on Tuesday (July 31). They then play Cambodia in Phnom Penh on Oct 16.

After that, they will go on a training camp overseas in late October, where two more matches are lined up.

Said Fandi: "We have already started preparing for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with gym work with a small group of available players, and we have scheduled two field sessions in August.

"The four friendly matches will be an opportunity for me to see how well the players gel together as a team, especially for those who are playing overseas.

"I am also fortunate to have a strong backroom staff supporting me in this tournament, including (former national striker) Noh Alam Shah, who will be bringing his experience to share with the younger players as a mentor to the players."

National team captain Hariss Harun said: "With so many of us plying our trade overseas this year, these friendlies are important for us to come together and share what we have picked up this past season."

Singapore kick off their Suzuki Cup Group B campaign at the National Stadium against Indonesia on Nov 9. They then travel to Bacolod to face the Philippines four days later.

The third match will be at home against the qualifying play-off winners Brunei or Timor Leste on Nov 21 before the four-time winners finish off away to group favourites Thailand on Nov 25.