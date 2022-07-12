Football: Lionesses beat Indonesia 2-0 to wrap up AFF Women's C'ship campaign

SINGAPORE - The Lionesses ended their Asean Football Federation Women's Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over Indonesia at the Binan Football Stadium in Manila on Tuesday (July 12).

Against a depleted Indonesia side that had just four substitutes with nine players unwell, world No. 132 Singapore took the lead just before half-time through Nur Izzati Rosni.

Venetia Lim's free-kick from the halfway line was not cleared properly by Indonesia's defenders and Izzati seized the opportunity to put Singapore ahead.

An own goal by Indonesia in the 91st minute sealed the victory for Singapore, a first for the Lionesses at the regional competition in 18 years.

With the win, Singapore finished fourth with four points in the six-team Group A, which was topped by Thailand and the Philippines.

Singapore head coach Stephen Ng said: "We benefited from these games. It's very good for our football development, especially the women's game in Singapore.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't progress to the next round but it was a good experience. Today we wanted very badly to have a win to finish off the campaign and we worked very hard for this win so I give credit to all my players for their hard work."

Although Singapore suffered heavy losses to the likes of World Cup-bound Philippines (7-0), four-time AFF Women's Championship winners Thailand (3-0) and an Under-23 Australian side (4-1), playing against teams like these has only fuelled the desire of Player of the Match Danelle Tan to improve.

She said: "Obviously we see the level of our counterparts in South-east Asia, we see the level that we need to get to and that's where we need to continue working.

"It's not the finished product for Singapore women's football and it's just continually progressing and improving, going back to the drawing board, seeing what we need to work on and then improving, coming back to the next AFF as a better product."