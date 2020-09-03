Football: Lionel Messi's father says player could stay at Barcelona after all - reports

MADRID (AFP) - Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi, appeared to concede his son could remain at Barcelona this season, according to footage broadcast by Spanish media on Thursday (Sept 3).

Messi senior seemingly replied "yes" when asked by a reporter if they had considered the possibility of staying at the club for another season and then leaving for free next year, in a video recorded by Spanish TV station Cuatro.

The images were captured as Jorge Messi pulled into a parking garage reportedly for another day of meetings with the family's lawyers.

He had arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday, landing at the private terminal in El Prat airport on a flight from the Argentine city of Rosario.

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi boycotted Barcelona's first pre-season training session on Monday, as he tries to force his way out of the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

He also failed to attend a coronavirus test at Barcelona's training ground on Sunday.

Messi's father was followed throughout the city by reporters and TV crews on Wednesday, and told reporters it would be "difficult" for his son to stay at Barcelona.

According to local reports, club directors met with Messi and his advisers for more than two hours on Wednesday, but neither party was willing to alter their stance.

Further negotiations are expected to be held in due course between Barcelona and Messi's entourage, which also includes his brother Rodrigo.

Barcelona insist their captain remains under contract until June 2021 and will only depart if his €700 million (S$1.1 billion) release clause is activated, a stance that has been backed by La Liga, which says that release clause still applies.

But Messi and his lawyers argue he should be allowed to go for free this summer according to another clause in his contract, which they claim was triggered on Aug 25 when a burofax stating Messi's intention to leave arrived at Camp Nou.

Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City have expressed an interest in signing him.