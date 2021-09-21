Football: Lionel Messi out for PSG against Metz with bruised knee

PARIS (AFP) - Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's game away to Metz on Wednesday (Sept 22) owing to a knee injury, the French Ligue 1 leaders announced on Tuesday.

The Argentinian star underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday after taking a knock to his left knee. Results showed signs of bone bruising, the club said in its medical bulletin.

PSG said a further update would be provided over the next 48 hours, after the match at bottom side Metz.

Messi was replaced after 76 minutes of Sunday's 2-1 home victory over Lyon, in which substitute Mauro Icardi headed in a stoppage-time winner.

The 34-year-old appeared to reject countryman Mauricio Pochettino's hand as he walked past his coach towards the Paris bench.

PSG have won all six of their matches in the French league this season but drew 1-1 away to minnows Club Brugge in their opening Champions League group game.