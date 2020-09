SINGAPORE - Budding young footballers from the ages of six to 18 at the Lions City Sailors Football Academy will have a new multi-million dollar home soon, with Singapore's first privatised club planning to build its own training facility by 2022.

Touted as the first fully functional training centre here, the venue is expected to hold six artificial turf pitches - two 11-a-side, one nine-a-side, two seven-a-side, and a five-a-side - which will come up to 17,000 sqm.