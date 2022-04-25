Football: Lion City Sailors rebound to beat Shandong Taishan 3-2 in ACL

SINGAPORE - The Lion City Sailors have steadied the ship and gotten their Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group F campaign back on track as they beat China's Shandong Taishan 3-2 at the Buriram Stadium in Thailand on Sunday (April 24).

After being held to a goalless draw by the same opponents on Thursday, the Singapore Premier League champions made three changes to their starting line-up and brought in Kim Shin-wook, Haiqal Pashia and Nur Adam Abdullah in place of Maxime Lestienne, Faris Ramli and Amirul Adli as they switched to a back four.

But again, they initially found it hard to break down a reserve Shandong side - an under-22 side with no imports - who were content to sit back with a low block, as goalkeeper Cao Zheng made a few good saves.

Kim deflected Diego Lopes' wayward shot into goal in the 32nd minute, but the effort was incorrectly chalked off for offside before South Korean midfielder Song Ui-young headed in the opener from Haiqal's cross in the second minute of first-half added time.

Centre-back Pedro Henrique then nodded in their second goal on the hour mark off Gabriel Quak's corner. Like Song, the Brazilian defender had scored in Monday's 3-0 win over Daegu FC.

The Sailors had to endure a nervy end to the match after skipper Hariss Harun gave away a penalty when he hauled back his Shandong counterpart Lu Yongtao, who picked himself up to send Hassan Sunny the wrong way from the spot in the 76th minute.

Song then turned provider in a counterattack as he set up substitute Lestienne to net a 82nd-minute winner, before Liu Guobao rifled a consolation into the top corner late on.

In the earlier Group F match, Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds and South Korea's Daegu played out a 0-0 stalemate to leave them bunched up with the Sailors on seven points after four matches.

This means that even if they fail to beat the Diamonds on Wednesday - the Japanese side won 4-1 in their first meeting on April 15 - the Sailors are at least assured of a second-placed finish in their group if they can beat Daegu on Saturday, after having beaten them once.

They will then hope they are ranked within the three best runners-up in the five east region groups to become the first Singaporean side to qualify for the knockout round of this competition.

Elsewhere in the tournament, there was also joy for Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi, who grabbed a brace in BG Pathum's 3-1 win over Filipino team United City as the Thai giants continue to lead Group G.