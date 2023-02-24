Football: Lion City Sailors off to winning start in 2023 SPL season

SINGAPORE – He may not have come with a big-name reputation like the Lion City Sailors’ past multi-million signing Kim Shin-wook. Neither does he possess top-flight European experience like their other imports – Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes and Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne.

But Kodai Tanaka is determined to repay the Sailors’ faith in him by scoring goals, and he did just that on his debut on Friday. The former Albirex Niigata striker bagged a brace which ensured that the Sailors beat Tanjong Pagar United 3-1 in the opening match of the 2023 Singapore Premier League season at the Bishan Stadium.

Lestienne showed his pedigree as well, notching a hat-trick of assists.

What made Tanaka’s goal-scoring debut even more impressive is that he had begun full training just two weeks ago due to a toe fracture he had suffered while with Albirex last season.

Tanaka, who racked up 33 goals and 11 assists as the Japanese side regained the SPL title in 2022, said: “I am very happy with the goals. But today they were easy goals and I have to thank Maxime for the assists.

“I am so tired. I only joined in training two weeks ago and I am not feeling totally fine yet. Perhaps in a week or so, I will be at 100 per cent. My target this season is to score 40 goals.”

Coach Risto Vidakovic, who was also making his Sailors debut, was pleased with his striker’s prolific touch and warned that the Japanese forward was just getting started.

Vidakovic said: “He is only at 50 per cent at the moment because he has trained so little. But we do not have too many options up front and went with him. Every striker needs time to get going so I am happy that he has scored two goals in his first game.

“Everything is still a work in progress with this team. There are many new components and putting them together is not easy. We need more time to get exactly what we want from the team.”

With the win, Vidakovic’s team celebrated their return to Bishan Stadium in style. The Sailors had played their home matches at the Jalan Besar Stadium in the last two seasons as works were being carried out on the pitch of their Bishan homeground.

In the opening match of last season, Tanjong Pagar played party poopers when they stunned eventual champions Albirex 2-0.

But this time, the 2021 league winners Sailors – who are looking to reclaim the SPL title – stuck to the script and showcased their superiority over their opponents from kick-off.

After a league-high 23 assists last season, Lestienne got off the mark after just 11 minutes when he found space down the left flank and put it on a plate for Hafiz Nor to score.

In the 68th minute, Tanjong Pagar were given a lifeline when referee Ahmad A’Qashah pointed to the spot after Abdul Rasaq was deemed to have brought Blake Ricciuto down in the box.

Mirko Sugic, however, sent his penalty wide.

Tanjong Pagar were soon punished for the miss as Tanaka made it 2-0 after a breakaway in the 89th minute. Once again, Lestienne was the provider with a cross from the left flank.

The video assistant referee (VAR), which was making its debut in the SPL, did not quite take centre stage as it did during Albirex’s 3-0 win over Hougang United in the Community Shield last Sunday. But it was on hand to give the all clear on several occasions with checks on possible red-card offences and offside calls.

All the checking resulted in 10 minutes added on. The Jaguars made the most of it as they got on the scoreboard two minutes into the extended period when Shahrin Saberin halved the deficit with a close-range header.