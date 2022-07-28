Football: Lion City Sailors launch $10m training centre as part of 'commitment to revitalise local football'

SINGAPORE - With an almighty smash of a champagne bottle, the Lion City Sailors officially declared their $10 million training facility open on Thursday (July 28) evening.

The Sailors, Singapore's only privatised football club, had announced their plans for the 28,000sqm facility, which sits along Mattar Road, in April last year.

It features physiotherapy rooms, a gym, an analysis room as well as study facilities for academy trainees alongside five football fields - two 11-a-side pitches and three seven-a-side ones.

It will serve as the new home of the Sailors first team that play in the Singapore Premier League, the club's Under-21 side, academy trainees and their women's team.

The official launch ceremony was attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

The ceremony featured a champagne bottle being smashed on the side of the wall of the main entrance of the facility, which is a nod to naval tradition where the gesture is done against the hull of newly launched ships.

Club chairman Forrest Li said the centre "is a symbol of our commitment to revitalising local football" and the club's drive to pursue excellence.

"We built this centre because infrastructure is the basis of any good ecosystem," he said.

"Singapore's urban planning shows how excellent infrastructure can lay the foundation of a thriving society and economy - and it is the same with football.

"We are excited to be a part of the (Unleash The Roar!) initiative announced by Sport Singapore and the Football Association (FAS), which has infrastructure and youth development as two of its key pillars. We hope this training centre pushes the football scene a bit further along that journey."

The Unleash the Roar! national project aims to get the national team to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.

Mr Tong said he was "blown away" by the Sailors facility and said it "will complement and strengthen" the Government's overall plans to bring high quality sports facilities and infrastructure to Singaporeans in the coming years.