Football: Lion City Sailors frustrated in SPL opener by unfancied Tanjong Pagar United

SINGAPORE - Big-spending Lion City Sailors were held to a 1-1 draw by returning Tanjong Pagar United at the Jurong East Stadium on Friday (March 6), in their first Singapore Premier League (SPL) match.

The Sailors, who became Singapore's first privatised football club after local billionaire Forrest Li and his tech firm Sea took ownership of former SPL club Home United last month, signed top national players like goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman and forward Gabriel Quak to spearhead their charge for the SPL title this season.

Watched by Li and a crowd of 2,723, Tanjong Pagar, a side cobbled together only in late January after a five-year sit-out due to financial woes, took a shock lead in the 26th minute through Brazilian defender Yann Motta.

A corner by Jaguars left-back Takahiro Tanaka evaded a sea of bodies in the penalty box before Motta stole in to head his side in front from close range.

Overall, Tanjong Pagar gave as good as they got and looked dangerous on the counter-attack, but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

The Sailors, meanwhile, enjoyed more possession but appeared to lack cohesion.

They pulled a goal back just before half-time when Quak did well to beat his marker and crossed for Andy Pengelly to head an equaliser from six metres out.

The star-studded Sailors side, led by former Australia Under-23 coach Aurelio Vidmar, returned in the second half with an improved showing and struck the woodwork twice, but failed to find the elusive winner.

First, Quak rocked the upright with a thundering shot from the edge of the area in the 71st minute, before substitute Shahril Ishak saw his effort from close range come off the crossbar in injury time, to ensure both sides left the game with a share of the spoils.