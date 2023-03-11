Football: Lion City Sailors dealt blow as striker Tanaka ruled out for the season with ACL injury

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors’ title hopes have been dealt with a major blow barely a month into the 2023 Singapore Premier League campaign. Their key striker Kodai Tanaka has been ruled out for the season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 23-year-old Japanese, who will be undergoing surgery soon, appeared to have gotten his foot stuck in the Jurong East Stadium pitch as he chased down a pass during the Sailors’ 4-0 loss to Albirex Niigata on Thursday. He was replaced by Shawal Anuar in the 52nd minute and was later seen leaving the stadium in crutches.

The Sailors had prised Tanaka from 2022 champions Albirex in a bid to regain the SPL title after the sharp shooter racked up 33 goals and 11 assists to be crowned Player of the Year. He took no time to repay the Sailors’ faith in him, bagging three goals in the opening three games.

The loss of Tanaka means the Sailors, who sit fifth in the nine-team table, will have to cope without a recognised striker now.

But Sailors coach Risto Vidakovic said their title fight continues without Tanaka, adding: “His absence will be felt, but we are confident that with the squad we have assembled, we will continue to challenge for the Singapore Premier League title, even in his absence.

“We will miss his goal-scoring ability as well as the professionalism and positive vibes he brings to the dressing room.