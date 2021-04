SINGAPORE - The Lion City Sailors' title ambitions for this season have hit a speed bump as coach Aurelio Vidmar has quit to return to his former club, Thai champions BG Pathum.

BG Pathum have poached the Australian as incumbent Dusit Chalermsan has only an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 'B' Licence and will be sitting for the 'A' Licence and Pro Licence courses in order to be eligible to coach in the AFC Champions League. Vidmar had left the club in 2017 after just under a year in charge.