Football: Lion City Sailors appoint Vidakovic to steady their ship

SINGAPORE – After last season’s failure to retain their Singapore Premier League (SPL) title, the Lion City Sailors have named former Serbia assistant coach Risto Vidakovic as their head coach in a bid to steady the ship and turn the tide for the 2023 season.

In a media statement on Tuesday, the Sailors announced their appointment of the 53-year-old Serb, who had worked with clubs in Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia in recent years.

Vidakovic said: “The people at the Sailors are very professional – the club is taking things very seriously with the construction of the new training centre and everyone here is working on the same goal of building something very powerful in the region. I know the club is targeting continuous improvement and optimisation.

“For me, I see this as a huge and exciting challenge to come in to make something special at the club.”

He takes over from interim head coach Luka Lalic, who is also the club’s football academy technical director, and will link up with the team in January for pre-season preparations.

Vidakovic was most recently coach of Melaka United, where he lasted less than four months, winning just one of five Malaysia Super League matches. He left the team in April.

His previous appointments were more successful. These include winning Maldives’ top-tier league with Maziya in an unbeaten 2020/21 season.

In a four-year stint with Philippine side Ceres-Negros, he also helped them become Asean zone champions in the 2017 AFC Cup.

Previously, the Uefa Pro coaching licence holder had managerial stints in the Spanish third tier with Ecija Balompie and Cadiz in 2009 and 2010.

In 2008, he was assistant to the notable Javier Clemente at La Liga club Real Murcia. The duo had worked together in the same capacities for the Serbia national team from 2006 to 2007 after the World Cup.

During his playing career, he was a defender who turned out for La Liga with Real Betis and Osasuna. He also represented Yugoslavia and helped them qualify for the 1998 World Cup, although he wasn’t selected for the showpiece.

Of his football philosophy, he said: “I like to play offensive football and it’s obvious in all the clubs I’ve worked in before that we’ve played that way. It’s important that the fans enjoy what they’re seeing from the team.

“While I have my philosophy, it’s also key that my players feel comfortable and happy with their positions on the pitch and their roles within the team so I have to adapt as well.

“Every club needs a good mix between young and experienced players. I’m happy we have some top foreign players here who have played in top-level leagues in Europe and they will be important to help guide these young players to reach another level in their game.

“Collectively with these ingredients, we can build something important for the future and create a good atmosphere in the dressing room for the players every day. I just can’t wait to get started.”