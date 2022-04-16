Football: Lion City Sailors all at sea in eye-opening defeat on ACL debut

SINGAPORE - Too fast, too furious.

The Lion City Sailors huffed and puffed for 90 minutes on their Asian Football Confederation Champions League (ACL) debut but the speed and intensity of Urawa Red Diamonds left the Singapore side in the dust as the Japanese outfit won 4-1 on Friday (April 15) night.

The defeat in the Group F clash at the Buriram Stadium in Thailand served as a reminder to the Sailors that even though they may be top dogs here after winning the Singapore Premier League (SPL) last year, they are still far off the standard of the continent's best.

While the Sailors are making their debut in the continental competition, Japanese Emperor's Cup holders Urawa have won the ACL in 2007 and 2017 and finished runners-up in 2019.

And the Singapore side, despite starting with all four of their foreigners - Kim Shin-Wook, Maxime Lestienne, Pedro Henrique and Diego Lopes - seemed to be taken aback by the speed of the game.

In the SPL, the Sailors are able to call the shots and dictate matches in the relatively slow-paced nature of the domestic league.

Here, against a relentless and quick Japanese side, the Sailors were asked plenty of questions, to which they had no answers.

Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon said the players were a bit nervous as it was their ACL debut and "looked different".

He added: "But they tried till the final whistle and didn't give up till the last minute. I am proud of that.

"But we have to face the reality. The reality is clear and that the level is different and I will accept it. But it (the gap) is going to be reduced through the five games that we have left.

"We will try to reduce the gap and prove ourselves. While in Buriram, we want to work to close the gap and to try and get closer to the top teams in Asia."

Sailors captain Hariss Harun said: "We need to be more composed. We were a little nervous and didn't get going at the start of the game. The more we play at this level, the more we will get used to it."