Football: Lingard double fires West Ham back into top four

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard (centre) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Leicester City on April 11, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Jesse Lingard scored twice as West Ham United climbed back into fourth spot in the Premier League with a vital 3-2 victory over third-placed Leicester City on Sunday (April 11).

Lingard, who has been in scintillating form since arriving on loan from Manchester United in mid-season, took his tally for the Hammers to eight goals with two strikes before halftime.

Jarrod Bowen made it 3-0 shortly after the interval and West Ham were denied a fourth when Issa Diop's effort was deemed offside.

Leicester finally came to life with Kelechi Iheanacho punishing a defensive mistake with 20 minutes remaining.

West Ham, who squandered a 3-0 lead to draw with Arsenal last month and almost did the same against Wolves in midweek, looked nervy at times after that and Iheanacho ramped up the tension with a second goal in stoppage time.

But West Ham survived some heart-in-the-mouth moments in six added minutes to secure a vital victory in their quest for an unlikely top-four finish.

They moved back above Liverpool and Chelsea with 55 points from 31 games, one point behind Leicester who suffered a second successive league defeat.

