Football: Lineker to ‘step back’ from BBC presenting job after asylum row

LONDON - Gary Lineker will “step back” from presenting until an agreement is reached on his use of social media following an impartiality row sparked by his criticism of the British government’s new asylum policy, the BBC said on Friday.

The former England footballer, who presents the flagship Match Of The Day show, compared the language used to launch the new policy to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.”

The row was sparked by Lineker’s response on Twitter to a video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

Lineker, 62, wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ‘30s.”

The Conservative government intends to outlaw asylum claims by all illegal arrivals and transfer them elsewhere, such as Rwanda, in a bid to stop thousands of migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats.

Stopping the boats is the “people’s priority”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons earlier this week, vowing also to “break the criminal gangs” profiting from the journeys.

Rights fears

But rights groups and the United Nations said the legislation would make Britain an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.

Lineker tweeted on Thursday that he was “very much looking forward” to presenting Match Of The Day on Saturday.

He previously told reporters outside his London home that he stood by his criticism of the immigration policy and did not fear suspension by the BBC.