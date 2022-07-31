Football: Lewandowski slams Bayern's 'politics' in build-up to Barcelona move

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has criticised his former club Bayern Munich's "politics" after leaving them to join Barcelona.

Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 games, joined Barca in a deal worth €45 million (S$60 million) earlier this month, after forcing a move from the German club.

The 33-year-old had said in May that his story with Bayern was over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions, who were not eager to let the Bundesliga's second-highest all-time scorer go.

"I had a very good relationship with my Bayern teammates, with the staff, with the coach, and these are all things I'm going to miss because I spent a beautiful time there," Lewandowski told ESPN on Friday (July 30).

"Everything that's happened in the last maybe few weeks before I left Bayern, that was also of course a lot of politics.

"The club tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans. And I had to accept that even though it was a lot of bull**** ...said about me."

Lewandowski added that his decision to leave Bayern had nothing to do with the club's pursuit of Norway striker Erling Haaland, who joined English champions Manchester City.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said he was surprised by Lewandowski's comments.

"I cannot understand it at all," he told Bild newspaper.

"My father taught me that when you leave you don't close the door with your behind. He's on the best way of doing just that."