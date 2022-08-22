Football: Lewandowski scores first Barcelona goal

MADRID (AFP) - Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for Barcelona since his close-season move from Bayern Munich in the opening minute of their La Liga game at Real Sociedad on Sunday (Aug 21).

The Poland striker, celebrating his 34th birthday, tapped in teenage full-back Alejandro Balde's low cross inside 50 seconds to net Barca's first goal of the new campaign.

Lewandowski scored 344 goals during a trophy-laden eight-year spell at Bayern before leaving for €45 million (S$60 million) in July.