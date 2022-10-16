Football: Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League

LONDON - Leicester edged off the bottom of the Premier League, despite drawing a blank in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday as Nottingham Forest fell to the foot of the table after losing 1-0 at Wolves.

Fulham and Bournemouth remain in the top half of the table after sharing the points in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Leicester's only league win this season was a 4-0 victory against Forest earlier this month but that proved to be a false dawn for the 2016 champions.

The Foxes, who have the leakiest defence in the division, were solid at the back on Saturday but failed to capitalise on their chances at the King Power.

"The players are fighting and running and giving everything," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

"I always felt after the summer market we would have to fight our way through the season but the players are doing that and hopefully we will get better results as the season goes on."

Leicester signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims in the closing hours of the transfer window to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana in their only significant piece of business.

However, a record 23 new arrivals has not helped Forest on their return to the top flight after 23 years.

Steve Cooper's men have taken just one point from their last seven games after losing out in a tale of two penalties at Molineux.

Ruben Neves scored from the spot to move managerless Wolves out of the bottom three before Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson's penalty at the other end.

Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to six games under caretaker boss Gary O'Neil, but let a win slip away after leading twice at Fulham.

Dominic Solanke slotted home the opener from Philip Billing's cut-back after just two minutes.