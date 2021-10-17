Football: Lee's extra-time winner sends champions Ulsan into semis

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Defending champions Ulsan Hyundai will face Pohang Steelers in the Asian Champions League semi-finals after Lee Dong-gyeong's spectacular strike earned Hong Myung-bo's side a 3-2 win over Jeonbuk Motors on Sunday (Oct 17).

Lee came off the bench to decide a thrilling quarter-final 11 minutes into extra-time and set up another all-South Korean clash for the twice winners on Wednesday.

Ulsan twice came from behind as Han Kyo-won cancelled out Valeri Qazaishvili's 13th-minute opener and Takahiro Kunimoto levelled four minutes into the second-half following Yun Il-lok's strike in first-half stoppage time.

Lee stroked his effort beyond goalkeeper Song Bum-kuen from the corner of the penalty area four minutes from the end of the first period of extra-time to keep alive Ulsan's hopes of back-to-back titles.

They will next face Pohang, who brushed aside Japan's Nagoya Grampus with a 3-0 win, courtesy of an impressive second-half showing in their clash in Jeonju.

Lim Sang-hyub scored either side of a strike from Lee Seung-mo as Pohang reached the last four for the first time since winning the title in 2009.

Matches in the knockout rounds of this year's Asian Champions League are being played as one-off games after organisers amended the usual home-and-away format due to travel concerns relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabian duo Al Hilal and Al Nassr will meet in the western semi-final on Tuesday after they saw off Persepolis and Al Wahda on Saturday.

The final will be played in Saudi Arabia on Nov 23 with the winners due to represent the continent at the next edition of the Fifa Club World Cup.