Football: Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle

LONDON - Arsenal’s mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been relentless this season and a 15th league win from 17 games would have seen them open a 10-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.

But they had to make do with a point against a rock-solid Newcastle who defended superbly to remain unbeaten since August.

The closest the hosts came to breaking the deadlock was in the 87th minute when Newcastle keeper Nick Pope made a great save to keep out a low shot by Eddie Nketiah while Arsenal also had a vociferous late penalty claim waved away.

It is the first time Arsenal have not scored this season in all competitions and the first time they have dropped home points while Newcastle have now kept 10 clean sheets.

Eddie Howe’s visitors were content to sit deep for most of the evening and wait for chances from counter-attacks although Joelinton wasted a good opportunity before the break.

The draw was a fair result though, leaving Arsenal on 44 points from 17 games, eight ahead of Manchester City who have played a game less and nine in front of Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United.

Despite the frustration, Arteta said he was proud of his team, but furious that two penalties were not awarded to his side, the first when defender Dan Burn pulled the shirt of Gabriel at a corner and the second in stoppage time when the VAR ruled against a possible handball.

“We had two scandalous penalties (not given),” Arteta said. “They were two penalties, very simple.

“But I’m proud of the team. We generated a lot of situations but perhaps needed an extra touch, an extra pass to get clear chances. But I’m proud of this team.

“If you can’t win, you mustn’t lose.”