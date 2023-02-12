Football: Leaders Arsenal held at home, sorry Spurs thrashed

MANCHESTER, England - Leaders Arsenal dropped more points in their pursuit of a first Premier League title since 2004 after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday, while Tottenham Hotspur’s winning run was ended abruptly at Leicester City.

Ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to beat bottom club Southampton, big-spending Chelsea’s disappointing season continued after they drew 1-1 at West Ham United and Fulham climbed to seventh with victory over Nottingham Forest.

Brighton, who have not lost this year, were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.

Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard replaced Gabriel Martinelli just past the hour mark with his side struggling and made an almost instant impact to convert a low cross by Bukayo Saka and give the Gunners the lead at the Emirates Stadium.

An eight-point advantage in the table beckoned for Mikel Arteta’s side but they never looked comfortable against an enterprising Brentford who should have been ahead by halftime.

The visitors got their deserved point through Ivan Toney, who pounced in the 72nd minute to head in Christian Norgaard’s cross. Only Harry Kane has netted more away goals in the Premier League this season than the Brentford striker.

Despite dropping points for the second week in a row, after losing to Everton last Saturday, Arsenal lead the table by six points from Manchester City with both clubs having 21 played games.

The champions play Aston Villa on Sunday, before visiting the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

“Winning is about small margins,” Arteta told Premier League productions.

“I thought the team still had a good performance today.

“There is another big game to come (against Manchester City on Wednesday). We will get ready for that. It will be another big one and another beautiful one.”

Sorry Spurs

With manager Antonio Conte back in the dugout after missing their win against Manchester City last Sunday following gallbladder surgery, Spurs made a good start at Leicester.

The top-four chasers eyed a fourth successive victory in all competitions and raced into an early lead at the King Power Stadium through Rodrigo Bentancur’s close-range finish.