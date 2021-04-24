Football: Late Willock strike after earlier goal ruled out gives Newcastle draw at misfiring Liverpool

LIVERPOOL (REUTERS) - Joe Willock scored an equaliser in the dying seconds of stoppage time, as Newcastle earned a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday (April 24) to boost their English Premier League survival hopes.

Deposed champions Liverpool had opened the scoring at Anfield inside three minutes when Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark failed to clear a cross, allowing forward Mohamed Salah to control the ball and fire a left-footed half-volley into the roof of the net.

Newcastle substitute Callum Wilson thought he had equalised in stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee for offside by the English striker.

But the visitors did not relent and eventually snatched a point through Willock's goal from virtually the last kick of the match, punishing the Reds, who dominated possession and fired in nine shots on target but were unable to add to their opening goal.

The Magpies provisionally moved up to 15th spot in the standings on 36 points, nine points above the drop zone.