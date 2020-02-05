Football: Late penalty eliminates holders Valencia and sends Granada into Copa del Rey semi-finals

MADRID (XINHUA) - An injury-time penalty from Granada striker Roberto Soldado completed the striker's double and booked his side's place in the semi-finals of Spain's Copa del Rey with a 2-1 win over reigning Cup holders Valencia on Tuesday (Feb 4) night.

He sent Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech the wrong way from the spot after the Video Assistant Referee decreed that the ball had hit Valencia defender Jaume Costa's arms following a Granada corner.

The first half saw end-to-end football, with Soldado opening the scoring in the third minute against one of his former sides.

The striker was given too much space on the edge of the Valencia area to fire his shot wide of the reach of Domenech in the visitors' goal.

Valencia looked to respond and Rodrigo had a goal ruled out by VAR after stepping fractionally offside, while at the other end Granada hit the woodwork twice through Dimitri Foulquier, whose effort evaded Domenech moments after Rodrigo's had been ruled out.

Yangel Herrera also rattled the Valencia post and both teams had further chances before Moreno levelled the score following a neat pass from Francis Coquelin.

Valencia were able to control the game better after the break, but failed to create chances despite the return of Goncalo Guedes after injury, and the best chances of the half fell to Granada substitute Darwin Machis, who twice drew saves from Domenech.

The game looked to be set for extra time before Soldado forced an injury-time corner which turned out to be decisive.