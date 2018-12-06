Football: Late goals against Philippines confirm Vietnam's place in AFF Suzuki Cup final against Malaysia

(REUTERS) - Two goals in the final seven minutes sealed Vietnam's place in the final of the Asean Football Federation Championship on Thursday (Dec 6), as Park Hang-seo's side defeated the Philippines 2-1 to secure a 4-2 aggregate win.

The Vietnamese, 2008 title winners, will take on Malaysia over two legs in the tournament decider, with the first meeting next week in Kuala Lumpur after Tan Cheng Hoe's team saw off defending champions Thailand on the away-goals rule on Wednesday.

Vietnam were favourites to advance to the final after securing a 2-1 win in Bacolod in the first leg on Sunday and, despite needing to score twice, the Philippines rarely threatened.

Iain Ramsay had the Philippines' only attempt on goal in the opening 45 minutes, with the Australia-born winger watching his long-range attempt fly just over the bar.

Nguyen Quang Hai went closest for Vietnam in the first half with an overhead kick that was saved by Azkals goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, but with seven minutes remaining it was the diminutive midfielder who put Vietnam in front.

Phan Van Duc outstripped Amani Aguinaldo before squaring the ball to Hai, and he slotted home with ease from six metres.

Four minutes later, Nguyen Cong Phuong added the second and, although James Younghusband pulled one back in the 89th minute for the Philippines, the damage had been done to the Azkals' hopes.

The first leg of the final will be played on Dec 11, with the return in Hanoi four days later.