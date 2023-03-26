Football: Last-gasp Broadhead stars as Wales draw Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia

SPLIT – Debutant Nathan Broadhead proved an unlikely saviour as Wales started life without Gareth Bale by snatching a 1-1 draw in a Euro 2024 qualifier against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Split on Saturday.

Andrej Kramaric’s first-half strike looked like it would be enough to give group favourites Croatia a winning start to their Group D campaign at Stadion Poljud. The Hoffenheim striker’s low shot from just outside the area had given Croatia the lead after 28 minutes.

And the hosts were still in front until the third and final minute of stoppage time, when Croatia failed to clear Connor Roberts’ long throw and substitute Broadhead squeezed the ball in at the far post.

Said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic: “It’s a shock to concede in the final moments, but that’s life. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t. We had a situation in which we could have scored a second goal and we should have settled it then. We didn’t, and then we conceded a goal from their only way they create chances.”

Defender Borna Sosa added: “I am really sorry for this result. We had control, possession and were creating chances but we conceded at the end. It’s not a big disappointment; it’s the beginning of the European qualifiers and we need to recover from this, but we need to score more from our chances.”

Luka Modric won his 163rd cap for Croatia, who have never lost a home European Championship qualifier – a run now spanning 36 matches dating back to 1994.

Wales, meanwhile, have now gone nine games without a win but this result will doubtless feel like a victory for Rob Page’s men.

There was no disguising the joy felt by the 24-year-old Broadhead, who now plays his club football for English third-tier side Ipswich Town following a January move from English Premier League strugglers Everton.

“I got a bit overwhelmed to be honest, a bit emotional,” Broadhead told S4C. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long.

“We needed a point, we came here to try and win but to get a point is good as well. We are made up.”

Wales coach Page added: “I’m really pleased for him. He’s not going to like me saying this but, it’s an emotional game, he was in tears at the end of the game with the supporters. It means the world to him.”

Croatia and Wales sit two points behind Turkey, who opened their campaign with a 2-1 win away to Armenia.

Efforts from Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu cancelled out an early own goal by former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak.

AFP, REUTERS