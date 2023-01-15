Football: Lampard will 'go again' after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest

LONDON – Frank Lampard insisted that he still has the stomach for Everton’s Premier League relegation battle after his side crashed to a 2-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Southampton amid furious fan protests on Saturday.

In a fresh sight of the turmoil enveloping the Toffees, the club’s board of directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park last weekend due to perceived security risks.

The move came after offensive messages, including death threats to chairman Bill Kenwright, were made to specific individuals during the week.

“It was a tense game. Frustrated to lose, frustrated for everyone,” Lampard said.

“It’s clear in football that sometimes if you aren’t winning games it can become contagious in terms of confidence and we know we are in that spot.

“It feels like a casual statement, that we have ‘forgot how to win’ but I understand the point, we are in a period of games where we are not winning.

“It’s a difficult time. I understand the situation we are in here, I hear the noise but I have to keep working.

“We need to just work in our own way to do the best and my own way is to wake up tomorrow morning and go: ‘OK, let’s go again’.”

Everton officials called it a “profoundly sad day” because of the threats and matters were no better on the pitch as Lampard’s men squandered the lead given to them by Amadou Onana’s first goal for the Toffees.

James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton moved level on 15 points with Everton, who are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Everton, who have lost their fourth successive home league game in a row, have managed just one win in 11 league matches and have their joint lowest tally at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign.

That wretched performance added extra numbers to the planned sit-in protest after the final whistle as fans called for owner Farhad Moshiri to sell up, with some also demanding Lampard’s sacking.

The last time the Merseysiders had 15 points at this time of the season they were relegated in 1951, but Lampard is determined to keep fighting to save Everton, who narrowly avoided the drop under his leadership last term.