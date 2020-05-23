Football: La Liga can resume week of June 8, says Spanish Prime Minister

MADRID (AFP/ XINHUA) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday (May 23) that La Liga can resume from its coronavirus lockdown on the week of June 8.

"The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8," Sanchez told a press conference.

More than two months after the Covid-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players have begun training in small groups as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.

La Liga president Javier Tebas had previously said that he hoped that football would be able to return to Spain on June 12, with the remaining 11 matches of the season to be played behind closed doors, with sides playing one game every three days.

Spain's players would prefer to delay the return to action until June 19 to allow an extra week of fitness preparation after eight weeks in which they were not allowed to train.

