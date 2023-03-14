Football: Kvaratskhelia channels Maradona as Napoli eye Champions League last eight

MILAN – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lived up to comparisons with icon Diego Maradona with a wonder goal which has Napoli on a high ahead of their Champions League showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

The Georgia winger has become one of Europe’s hottest properties after an incredible first season in Naples, the most preternaturally gifted Napoli player since Maradona plied his tried in southern Italy in the 1980s.

And now he is set to lead Napoli to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history, 13 goals and as many assists in all competitions making him the star – alongside striker Victor Osimhen – of a truly brilliant team.

His outrageous goal which set Napoli on their way to a 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta on Saturday was the perfect example of the 22-year-old’s close control and precision play which has been decisive time and again this season.

After collecting a pass from Osimhen in a Napoli counter-attack, “Kvaradona” charged at the Atalanta defence with no back-up.

His first feint sent Rafael Toloi spinning and Giorgio Scalvini slide-tackling thin air, but having already fooled four defenders he then cut back inside the befuddled Toloi before smashing home at the near post.

By the time he took his shot, Kvaratskhelia was alone in the penalty area with seven Atalanta players powerless to stop the goal which set Napoli towards a win and all but sealed their first Scudetto since 1990.

“He scored a goal worthy of Maradona, this time you really can say it, looking at the quality of control in such a tight space... when he runs at you he’s basically unmarkable,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said.

“(Maradona) was the god of football, but Kvara is on the right track.

“You never know where he can go and he lays you on the ground, and out of the corner of his eye he can even assist a teammate.”

Italy’s champions-elect face Eintracht at home on Wednesday with a 2-0 lead to defend following a crushing first-leg display in Germany and nothing but positive vibes surrounding the team.

An incredible 18 points clear at the top of Serie A, Spalletti’s entertaining side are eyeing a deep run in Europe and have the perfect opportunity to make the last eight.

The coach said after the first leg that Napoli’s biggest enemy was “to think it is already done” but the stars could hardly have aligned better for his team.