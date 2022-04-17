Football: Klopp salutes Liverpool as 'best ever' display seals FA Cup final place

LONDON (AFP) - Jurgen Klopp hailed one of Liverpool's "best ever" performances as the quadruple chasers reached the FA Cup final with a "special" 3-2 win against Manchester City on Saturday (April 16).

Klopp's side kept alive their bid to win all four major trophies in a single seasons thanks to Ibrahima Konate's opener and Sadio Mane's double at Wembley.

Liverpool were three goals up by half-time as they tore City apart with a scintillating display that Klopp rated among the very finest of his reign.

City hit back with second half goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva, but it wasn't enough to stop the Reds reaching their first FA Cup final since 2012.

"Absolutely proud, incredible. The first half was one of the best we ever played. We did all the right stuff, we scored in the right moments. We were outstanding. I loved each second of it," Klopp said.

"The second half started with the goal for Man City and then it opens up. The quality of City is insane.

"We respect City so much and it's so difficult to win against them. But because we have these boys in our dressing room we have a chance."

Liverpool are embroiled in a fierce title fight with City, who are one point clear of Klopp's men at the top of the Premier League with seven games left.

They shared a pulsating 2-2 draw in Manchester in the league last weekend, and could still meet in the Champions League final.

Asked if their FA Cup semi-final success could be the springboard to pip City in both the Premier League and Champions League, Klopp said: "It's not a statement, we are just in the final.

"I think City knew beforehand that it could be difficult against us, that's how it has been between us most of the time."

While Liverpool are a step closer to football immortality, Klopp insists the fixture congestion caused by their progress to another final will make the quadruple harder to achieve.

'Special moment'

"The quadruple talk I can't believe it. Qualifying for this final makes the quadruple even more difficult," he said.

"I don't think we have a full free week before the last matchday. But we beat the strongest team in the world and that's a pretty special moment."